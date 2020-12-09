The management team at a Lynn pub have issued an apology to customers and neighbours after police were called to a fight at the weekend.

Adam Elden, owner of the Lord Napier said three people caused trouble at his pub on Saturday, and have now been banned from the establishment as a result.

He added: "In all our efforts we did not see that coming. The pub did everything in our power to control it and we would like to apologise to all customers and neighbours.

The Lord Napier pub has issued an apology to neighbours and customers after three people caused trouble at the premises on Saturday. Picture: Lord Napier

"It was due to certain individuals who are no longer allowed into the pub and obviously came to cause trouble.

"We are a family pub but three people tried to ruin it for everyone else. All we try to do is have people in who respect us. If they want to fight they should go somewhere else."

The pub has recently been open as it has been serving food under the coronavirus Tier 2 restrictions, but it will now temporarily close as it has stopped this service.