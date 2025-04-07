A town pub has been recognised with a prestigious award for its “high quality food” - making it the only one in Lynn to hold the accolade.

Riverside gastropub Crown & Mitre was awarded the AA Rosette for culinary excellence.

The “picturesque riverside gastropub” has been handed the award, recognising its commitment to high-quality food.

The Crown & Mitre on Ferry Street in Lynn

This accolade places them among the “best establishments” in West Norfolk. Crown & Mitre is the only business in Lynn to currently hold an AA Rosette.

Nestled along the banks of the River Ouse, Crown & Mitre offers diners a unique blend of “rustic charm and contemporary dining”.

Owner Will Clayton, who has overseen the transformation of the pub into a culinary destination, expressed his excitement about the recognition.

Eating area at The Crown & Mitre

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award,” said Will.

“It’s a testament to the hard work and passion of our talented team and the support of all our loyal guests. We strive to create a memorable dining experience that highlights the best of Norfolk’s produce, and this award is an affirmation of our commitment to culinary excellence.”

An AA Rosette is awarded to restaurants which achieve standards that stand out in their local area, serving food prepared with “care, understanding and skill, while using good-quality ingredients”.

The AA Rosette award is a significant milestone for Crown & Mitre, which aims to be “the number one dining destination in Lynn and the surrounding area”.

“As the AA Rosette award highlights the quality of Crown & Mitre’s culinary offerings, the team is poised to continue building on this success,” Will added.

“Receiving the AA Rosette is not an endpoint for us - it’s a stepping stone.

“We are inspired to keep pushing boundaries and innovating our menu, while ensuring that our guests feel at home every time they visit.

“We want to be a place where people gather to celebrate life’s moments, big and small.”

The pub also boasts an extensive wine list to “complement its diverse menu” as well as a range of dishes.

For more information about Crown & Mitre, visit its website or call 01553 611899 between 11am and 5pm.

Reporting by Nathaniel Clifton