Reporter Molly Nicholas takes a look back at some of the biggest news stories in West Norfolk in January 2023.

The county entered the new year with a village pub changing its name in honour of the new monarch.

A pub in Sporle was believed to be the first in the country to change its name to King Charles III.

A pub in Sporle near Swaffham has changed its name to King Charles III

The consortium-run establishment near Swaffham used to be called the Sporle Village Pub and before that the Squirrel's Drey.

A born and bred Lynn woman celebrated her 100th birthday with loved ones this month.

Described as an "incredible" woman, who had spent all her life in Lynn, including her involvement with a fire watch during the Second World War, Ivy Holden reached the impressive milestone birthday.

100th Birthday Celebration at Mariotts Warehouse King"s Lynn for Ivy Holden. Pictured Ivy Celebrating her 100th Birthdy.

Ivy, who was born in 1923, turned 100-years-old on Monday, January 9, after celebrating with a meal with 16 relatives at Marriott's Warehouse in Lynn on Saturday, January 7.

In health news, a 92-year-old man was forced to wait in an ambulance for 12 hours outside of Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital due to lack of beds in January.

Litcham man Mervyn Jones attended the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn on December 27, 2022 after developing low blood oxygen levels.

Ambulances queuing outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn (Image: Wheelz Media)

However, he was unable to be admitted due to a lack of space inside - and ended up being given an iPad by ambulance staff while he waited, according to a BBC report.

A green light for a £24m scheme was also given in January, as the government approved the bid to transform the Southgates area in Lynn.

The Southgates masterplan

The cash boost, announced in the latest round of the Levelling Up Fund, will mean improved access to the town and hopefully support economic growth and deliver environmental benefits.

A campaign group kicked cans down a mile-long stretch in their latest protest over the lack of an announcement for a new hospital.

Members of the QEH campaign group along with Laura Skaife-Knight

'Save the QEH' braved the cold weather and marched to Gaywood Conservative Club from Lynn's crumbling Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

And it was an emotional time for a woman who was reunited with her beloved cat who had been missing for over seven years.

Marmalade has been missing for seven years and has finally been reunited with her owners Aileen Saint and her partner

Aileen Saint was finally united with Marmalade, her tortoiseshell cat that she rescued in 2009.

It came after Aileen saw a Facebook post from someone who reported finding a missing cat and immediately recognised her as Marmalade.