A pub giant has announced it will implement a ‘dynamic pricing’ system that could see the price of a pint of beer increase by 20p during its busiest periods.

Stonegate Pub Company, which runs sites in Lynn, said it is raising prices at 800 of its venues during peak times, such as evenings and weekends.

It has previously done so during one-off events, such as World Cups, but has now decided to introduce price variance on a more regular basis.

The Maid's Head in Lynn

It is currently unknown how many pubs in the area will be affected.

Customers will be informed of the change with a ‘polite notice’ in the group’s pubs, informing them of the need to raise prices to cover extra staffing costs, more bouncers at the door, extra cleaning, washing glasses, and ‘complying with licensing requirements’.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “Stonegate Group, like all retail businesses, regularly review pricing to manage costs but also to ensure we offer great value for money to our guests.

The Eagle Craft Union Free House on Norfolk Street, King's Lynn..

“Across the managed business, our dynamic pricing encompasses the ability to offer guests a range of promotions including happy hours, two-for-one cocktails, and discounts on food and drink products at different times on different days throughout the week.

“This flexibility may mean that on occasions pricing may marginally increase in selective pubs and bars due to the increased cost demands on the business with additional staffing or licensing requirements such as additional door team members.”

Stonegate runs the following pubs in Lynn:

- Maids Head

- The Eagle

- The White Horse, Wootton Road, Gaywood

The White Horse pub on Wootton Road in Gaywood. Picture: Google Maps

Stonegate Pub Company and the individual pubs have been approached for confirmation on which pubs will be affected.