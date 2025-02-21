Celebrations were in order for a pub landlady who had been pulling pints for 25 years.
Rosina Woods, known as Roz, has been the landlady of Lynn’s Live and Let Live for a quarter of a century since taking over the pub in 2000.
Not only were staff, friends, family, and customers celebrating Roz’s milestone anniversary, but it was also tied to the announcement that Live and Let Live has been crowned Pub of the Year by CAMRA.
A weekend of surprise celebrations took place at the pub on Windsor Road, which included live music from bands as well as raising money for charity.
Joining in on the celebrations was West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland, who congratulated Roz for her work at the pub over the years, which has held numerous community and charity events.
Cllr Bland also got to work pulling pints behind the bar, with staff joking that due to his good pouring, he was “hired and couldn’t leave”.
Charity efforts continued on Sunday as one of the pub’s brewers, Moon Gazer Ale, visited and raised £605 for testicular cancer charity It’s On The Ball.
Tania Jenkins, who works at the pub and helped organise the surprise event, said: “She [Roz] had a lovely time, she was really overwhelmed by it all. It was very much deserved, she doesn’t like all the recognition. It went really well, it was brilliant.
“We had a great time celebrating, there were a few sore heads the following morning.”