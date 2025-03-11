The owner of a village pub who has been named Businessperson of the Year credits her team for making it such a success.

Emily Phipps, who runs The Angel at Watlington, has been recognised for her efforts in transforming the village pub and was named Businessperson of the Year at the West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

Ms Phipps, who first took over The Angel six years ago, has seen the pub undergo a complete refurbishment inside and is now looking at renovating the outside garden area.

Emily Phipps from The Angel at Watlington was crowned Businessperson of the Year. Pictures taken by Ian Burt

Speaking about her award win, Emily said: “I feel absolutely shocked, but it is a complete testament to the entire team at The Angel and the hard work it puts in to help me get to this point.

“I couldn’t be me without the team behind me and I genuinely can’t thank the team enough, and the sponsors.”

It is not the first business award win for The Angel, with pub apprentice Tyler Pease scooping up an award last year and the pub gaining the Leisure and Tourism award two years ago.

Brown&Co sponsored the Businessperson of the Year Category

Emily was up against Daniel High of Dr Thirsty’s and Rewind night clubs in Lynn as well as Tom and Laura McEwan from Home Instead in Lynn.

She added: “I genuinely can’t thank people enough and thank you for nominating me.”







