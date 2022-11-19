Lynn News' charity of the year The 8:56 Foundation is celebrating the success of its latest community fundraising event which took place last week.

The quiz, held at the Orb and Sceptre pub, Wootton Road, was attended by 103 people last Thursday, and as a result, the charitable group is looking to repeat the event in the not-too-distant future.

A spokesperson said: "It still amazes us at the love and support we get.

Richard Watson announced the night's total funds raised and thanked the loyal supporters at the quiz

"The foundation would like to give a huge thanks to the wonderful team at the Orb and Sceptre for hosting the event, and we are hugely grateful for your continued support and love.

"We would also like to thank our compere and quizmaster Reg - thank you for what was a challenging evening.

"With more than 20 teams participating, £520 was raised for the cause that evening.

"Whilst the fee was just £3 each to enter, these amounts soon add up to make a credible difference in the name of mental health across the borough.

"Entry fees from one table will pay for someone to attend a Men’s Time event.

"Two tables swapping questions for marking will have between them paid for an initial talking therapy session.

"The event itself raised enough funds to cover ten full sessions providing a real difference for the community."