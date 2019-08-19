A businessman who was set to reopen the Lattice House in Lynn has said it is “heart-breaking” that negotiations with the operator have fallen through.

Adam Noble said he and his fellow licensee at the Jolly Brewers in Shouldham had interviewed staff, and a website and menus had been created, but the agreement fell through in the final stages of negotiations last week.

The historic pub on Chapel Street, which closed suddenly at the end of July, had been reopened as the Lattice House in April after the business’ previous incarnation as Bishops of Chapel Street came to an end in January.