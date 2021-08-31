The Live and Let Live public house on Windsor Road in Lynn held a street party over the bank holiday weekend.

With live music and lots of things to get involved with the community got together to raise money for a local charity.

A total of £1414.60 was raised for the Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House.

The Windsor Road street party raised funds for Tapping House. (50743415)

Fun and games at the Live and Let Live street party. (50743411)

Fun and games included a Dutch raffle and Hook-a-Duck.

There were many activities during the day including live music performed by the band Red Door Cafe.

A surprise visit from Father Christmas made the day of many of the children.

Negotiating with the man in red. (50743404)

The man in red was on a summer holiday in Lynn and he gave out presents to the children, and they also played a game of pass the parcel.

Paul Hampson said: "It was a great day."

A special guest at the Windsor Road street party. (50743408)

Live music at the Live and Let Live. (50743430)