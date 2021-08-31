Pub street party in King's Lynn raises charity funds
Published: 16:30, 31 August 2021
| Updated: 16:32, 31 August 2021
The Live and Let Live public house on Windsor Road in Lynn held a street party over the bank holiday weekend.
With live music and lots of things to get involved with the community got together to raise money for a local charity.
A total of £1414.60 was raised for the Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House.
Fun and games included a Dutch raffle and Hook-a-Duck.
There were many activities during the day including live music performed by the band Red Door Cafe.
A surprise visit from Father Christmas made the day of many of the children.
The man in red was on a summer holiday in Lynn and he gave out presents to the children, and they also played a game of pass the parcel.
Paul Hampson said: "It was a great day."