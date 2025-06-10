A Lynn pub has unveiled a revamped look, name, and menu for when it reopens under new ownership this week.

The Queen Elizabeth pub, formerly known as The Wildfowler on Gayton Road, is set to reopen on Thursday following a £100,000 external revamp by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and new licensees, East Anglian-based Lapen Inns 2.

The exterior of the pub has been improved with new timber furniture seating up to 200 people, umbrellas and extended picket fencing.

Subodh Gautam is the new licensee of the pub

Carriage-style lanterns, festoon lighting, and tall planting in large pots add character, while new outdoor heaters and night lights allow for alfresco eating and dining on cooler evenings.

Lapen Inns has introduced a Nepalese food menu at The Queen Elizabeth, which will be served alongside a selection of pub classics.

The company believes The Queen Elizabeth is the only pub in the area to offer authentic Nepalese food. It is a style of cuisine which has proved hugely popular at its seven other family-friendly pubs. The Nepalese dishes will also be available for takeaway.

The pub has had a major refurbishment

As well as a wide selection of spirits and wines, drinks the pub will include Fosters, Cruz Campo, Birra Moretti, Heineken, Inch’s and Neck Oil.

The pub has four high-definition screens showing Sky and TNT Sports, enabling customers to watch all major live sports events.

As a result of the changes to the pub, five new jobs have been created.

The Queen Elizabeth will open seven days a week, with pub classics served at lunchtime from noon-3pm and Nepalese food served 5pm-10pm from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, a roast will be served from noon-4pm and Nepalese food from 5pm-9pm.

Subodh Gautam, director of Lapen Inns, said: “The Queen Elizabeth is a lovely looking pub in a great location. Like our other pubs, it will offer competitive prices, great quality food and drinks, a well-maintained, comfortable environment, and a high standard of service.

“The plan is for The Queen Elizabeth to host barbecues in the summer and have live music at the end of every Sunday.”

Nick Paul, business development manager for Star Pubs, added: “The Queen Elizabeth is a lovely looking building with a great community around it.

“Subodh and his partners Ravi Acharya and Purnaman Bajcharya are successful and experienced operators with high standards.

“They listen to what local people want and deliver a great experience. I wish them, their team, and the customers of The Queen Elizabeth many happy days ahead.”