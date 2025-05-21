A pub is set to reopen under new hands in time for summer – with a different name and look.

The Wildfowler in Gaywood has a new licensee and will be trading under its new name ‘The Queen Elizabeth’ when it reopens on June 11.

The pub has been shut for the past week as it undergoes a major refurbishment, after it was announced last year by the company Star Pubs and Bars that the premises were to get a £100,000 renovation.

The Wildfowler in Gaywood is set to reopen in the next couple of weeks. Picture: Google Maps

Originally a 19th-century farmhouse, the building is associated with the Bagge family estate, who were merchants and brewers in the town until 1929.

The pub sits on Gayton Road and is said to have limited competition with nearly 10,000 adults living in the area.

A spokesperson for Star Pubs and Bars said more information will be released closer to the opening date about the new owner and his plans.

Last year, the company said that new paint, signs, furniture and lighting will create an “all-around great community pub”.

“The Queen Elizabeth, as it will be known, has the potential to be a great community pub with its excellent interior and soon-to-be refurbished exterior,” a spokesperson said.

“The food and drink offer at this pub will be a major draw for customers and locals, alongside its amazingly large beer garden, which can be enjoyed during the warmer months of the year.”

Fences, a smoking shelter and new gravel will be added as part of an external renovation, said to significantly enhance the business’ potential and make it stand out.