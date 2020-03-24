Public Enquiry Office at King's Lynn Police Station now closed to the public after latest guidelines

All of Norfolk Police's Public Enquiry Offices are closed to the general public as of 2pm today (Tuesday, March 24) following the latest Government guidelines regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

The police force says it is continuing to refocus the force and best protect communities, whilst also managing the demands of Covid-19 in line with their policing priorities.

Members of the public who need to attend a Public Enquiry Office, including the one at Lynn Police Station, will have a direct telephone number to access counter staff during normal office hours. This number is displayed on posters at each location.

Those that have to attend a police station to answer bail or present documents should attend the required location and call the number as displayed.

If you need to report a crime, or attend a Public Enquiry Office outside of office hours, you will have access to the yellow phone on the outside of the building. This will connect callers to the Contact and Control Room. However, with the current focus on hygiene and social distancing, police are urging people to only use these phones in an emergency.

Instead, they are encouraging people to report non-urgent crimes or concerns online at www.norfolk.police.uk.

Only dial 999 in an emergency, or if you believe a crime to be in progress. Non-urgent crimes can be reported via 101 but where possible police are encouraging the public to report matters via their website.

Chief Constable Simon Bailey said: "Unprecedented circumstances are going to test the constabulary over the coming weeks and months and whilst public engagement is extremely important to us, our focus is firmly on front-line policing and those crimes which cause most harm.

"By changing our approach we are aiming to ensure we protect the most vulnerable at this complex and continually changing time.”

Norfolk Police also regularly update their social media accounts with the latest news, general advice and guidance on a number of issues, including personal safety, fraud and home security.

You can find them on Facebook or Twitter @NorfolkPolice