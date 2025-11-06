Police are in the process of reviewing evidence from members of the public after the ‘no-body’ murder investigation of a Lynn man.

Maris Ile, 54, was last seen near where he lived on Highgate in Lynn almost a year ago, on November 20.

Police launched an investigation into his whereabouts in February, but there have still been no revelations as to where he is.

In March this year, police took the unusual step of launching a murder investigation, despite not having found a body.

Norfolk Police confirmed to the Lynn News that officers are reviewing information from members of the public.

“We are actively reviewing all information received from members of the public as part of the investigation,” a police spokesperson said.

“Extensive searches have taken place across the county, and we remain committed to establishing the full circumstances of Maris’ disappearance.”

Currently, four men and a woman arrested on suspicion of murder remain on bail until December 11.

The suspects were first arrested in March and were originally bailed until June 11.

In August, Crimestoppers announced it would be offering a £20,000 reward for the conviction of those responsible for the murder of the Latvian seasonal worker.

This offer is now believed to have expired.

His mother, Galina, described him as “a caring son who loved motorbikes” and urged anyone who may have information to come forward.

There have been no developments in the case for several months.

In March, police carried out a search for Mr Ile’s body at an allotment site in North Lynn.

