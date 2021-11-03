Public health trialling e-cigarettes to help people stop smoking

Public Health England are supporting the use of e-cigarettes in a bid to help people stop smoking.

The smoke free service has been trialling the use of e-cigarettes otherwise known as vapes.

Jade Drake,29 from Lynn said: "I switched to vaping a year ago and feel so much better, I can now run and I don't smell of smoke."

Closeup photo of a cigarette butt on asphalt. (52840875)

Norfolk County Council’s director of public health, Dr Louise Smith, said: “We welcome the focus on smoking, as it remains the most preventable cause of early death.

"The Association of Directors of Public Health supports the use of e-cigarettes, as they are a cost effective prevention measure and do have a role in quitting smoking.

“We have been trialling the use of e-cigarettes in our Smoke Free Norfolk service.

"They can significantly reduce harm from smoking and we are finding they can help some of the people who find it hardest to quit.

“Whilst the numbers who smoke is falling, in Norfolk we estimate about 1 in 5 adults are still smoking.

“If you want help to quit your can speak with your local pharmacy or contact SmokeFree Norfolk https://www.smokefreenorfolk.nhs.uk/ 0800 085 4113.”