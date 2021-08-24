People in Lynn are being urged to share their ideas for future uses of the town's Carnegie Library building.

The fate of the site, at the corner of London Road and Millfleet, is unclear because of plans to create a new multi-user community hub, which would incorporate library services.

The scheme is one of several proposed priorities for the £25 million Town Deal funding package, which are due to be discussed by borough council leaders this afternoon.

But, ahead of that session, Norfolk County Council, the body responsible for library services, has both defended the hub project and insisted it wants to protect an historic asset.

In a statement, the authority said: “The proposed community hub would see the co-location of the library and adult learning, alongside other key partners and support services.

“This would create a modern and flexible space can where people can connect, learn, read and improve their employment prospects.

King's Lynn library (49043541)

“A central and easily accessible location will help residents access the facilities and support the local high street.”

The council says the hub project is still in its early stages and the next phase will be to conduct viability exercises on potential sites before formal consultations take place later in the year.

The statement continued: “The library in King’s Lynn currently resides in the Carnegie Building - an important heritage asset for the town.

“Norfolk County Council is exploring how the site can continue to be used in a way the reflects this history and its value to the local community.”

“We will welcome input and ideas from local residents as part of the upcoming local engagement work.

“This will be an important step in shaping our plans for both the community hub and the existing library building.”

The council has also denied suggestions that the library building could be turned into flats, following claims made during a borough meeting last month.

But, in its own response to the Town Deal proposals, the Lynn Civic Society said it did not believe moving the library was a priority for residents.