A public meeting will be held in Lynn this week on the topic of defending Palestine and the right to protest.

King’s Lynn Stop the War (KLStW) is hosting the public meeting at the King’s Lynn Friends Meeting House in Bridge Street at 7pm on Thursday.

The speaker will be Andrew Murray, deputy president of the Stop the War coalition, parliamentary reporter for the Morning Star and former chief of staff for Unite the Union.

King's Lynn Friends Meeting House in Bridge Street. Picture: Google Maps

A spokesperson for KLStW said: “The Israel-Gaza ceasefire, which came into effect at the end of January is proving fragile, and now President Trump is proposing that the Palestinians should be ‘cleaned out of Gaza’.

“This is the language of genocide popular with the right-wing members of the Israeli government, and makes no allowance for the wishes of over a million people whose families have lived there for many generations and over thousands of years.”

Jaqueline Mulhallen, coordinator of KLStW, said: “For 15 months the Stop the War Coalition and the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign have staged the longest series of huge anti-war protests ever seen in defence of the Palestinians.”

She said that peaceful protestors had not been respected and criticised the Metropolitan Police for its handling of some of those at a demonstration in London on February 18 - who she claimed had been “attacked and arrested”.

“This is a clear attempt to stifle the right to protest, and to muzzle those who support the Palestinians in their struggle to retain their land,” Jacqueline added.

“Come to this meeting to support the Palestinians, but also to support your own right to be heard.”