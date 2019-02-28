Public’s views sought on West Norfolk Council's Local Plan review

A consultation on West Norfolk Council’s Local Plan review, which sets out the vision for development across the borough up to 2036, opens to the public on Monday.

Council planners are seeking the views of members of the public, businesses and other interested parties on the revisions to the plan.

Richard Blunt, cabinet member for development at the council, said: “The Local Plan is all about looking where development could and should take place across the borough.”

West Norfolk Council cabinet member for development Richard Blunt. (7479670)

Mr Blunt said in this version of the plan, which has been reviewed and updated from the current Local Plan – consisting of the Core Strategy and the Site Allocations and Development Management Policies Plan – the government’s housing requirement has reduced from 670 homes per year to 555, but growth is still needed.

“It is fair to say that as a result we do not need to identify an enormous number of new sites,” he added.

“Some of the main points identified include the need to encourage different types of development including self-build and affordable housing.

“A clear growth corridor has been identified along the A10 and main railway line to London and Cambridge.

“Also included are policies designed to protect the environment and to stimulate jobs and employment.”

Mr Blunt said the purpose of the consultation is to check nothing has been missed, and to make sure there are no “obvious flaws” or “better alternatives” that have not been spotted.

A series of consultation events are being held in Downham, Hunstanton and Lynn so that people can find out more and ask any questions they may have before responding to the consultation online.

These will be drop-in sessions from 2pm until 7pm on March 5 at Downham Town Hall, on March 6 at Hunstanton Town Hall and on March 12 at Lynn Town Hall.

The consultation goes live on March 4 and remains open until April 15.

Online comments can be made by visiting west-norfolk.gov.uk/haveyoursay. All comments must be received by 5pm on April 15.

After the consultation period, the final draft plan will be published for consultation in winter 2019, the plan will then be submitted for examination by the Planning Inspectorate in March 2020. In January 2021, the Inspector’s report will be published. It is expected that the plan will be adopted in March 2021.