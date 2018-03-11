Public session to reveal secrets of King’s Lynn archives

A second free introductory session on how to use King’s Lynn borough archives’ search room is being offered at the town hall on Wednesday, March 14, from 10.30am to 11.30am.

The session is intended as a ‘how to’ course for anyone who would like to begin using the borough archives, but isn’t sure how to start.

The archives have long been housed in the town hall, but the recent redevelopment of the town hall complex created new facilities for the archives.

Alongside a new environmentally-controlled storage area is a search room, equipped with a study area and computers.

The new rooms mean more access can be given to the thousands of original documents and digitised images the archive contains.

Trainee archivist, Luke Shackell said: “King’s Lynn borough archives are a fantastic resource, but if you’ve never used an archive before it can be difficult to know where to start. This hour-long session is perfect for complete beginners.

“If you have an interest in Lynn’s history, or researching your family tree, this session will teach you how to find records in the catalogue, how to order them so you can examine them.

“It will give tips on how to handle them and what to bring with you. We ran this course in October and the places were in great demand, so I’d advise you to book yours quickly.”

The King’s Lynn borough archives are open Tuesday to Friday, from 12.30pm to 4pm, and the first Saturday of each month from 10am to 2pm. They are free to visit. To book a place, call 01553 774297 or email storiesoflynn@west-norfolk.gov.uk