People are being urged to avoid a busy Lynn road following a crash this afternoon.

Norfolk Police say Tennyson Avenue has been closed because of an incident on nearby Gaywood Road.

The two roads meet at a junction close to the entrance to the College of West Anglia campus.

In a Twitter post a short time ago, the force said emergency crews remain on the scene and advised the public to avoid the area for the time being. Queuing traffic is being reported in the area.

Meanwhile, the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a collision on Gaywood Road at around 3.25pm today.

Units from both the town's stations assisted paramedics and helped to make the area safe, the service said.

Elsewhere, bus operator Lynx tweeted: "We are currently unable to serve Littleport Street, Highgate School or Gaywood Tescos stops in King's Lynn.

"This is due to an accident, we are sorry for any inconvenience caused."

