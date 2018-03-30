Publicans shocked after North Wootton pub House on the Green is sold

Just 10 days after reopening North Wootton pub House on the Green, a family team’s hopes of building up the business were dashed.

Anita Temperton, her husband, Robbie, and her sister, Michelle Bailey, were delighted to have reopened the pub on Friday, March 16, having grafted to clean up the pub and garden which had been closed since December 2016.

But now they have been disappointed after being told that the property has been sold by its owners, Enterprise Inns.

Said Anita: “All three of us had our hearts set on this and were determined to make a go of it.

“Our opening night was brilliant – there were around 70 people there who were thrilled to think that their local pub was open for business again. I think people will be devastated now that it’s closed.

“We had spent a lot of time getting ready beforehand, cleaning and redecorating and the garden particularly needed a lot of work.”

She said that they were leasing the pub from Enterprise, which had told them that they would be able to lease it, possibly for at least six months – unless someone came forward with the money to buy it.

“We thought we would be safe for six months,” said Anita.

“We knew there was a possibility it could be sold when we took it on, but were not expecting it could happen so soon. It’s very disappointing. We do not know who has bought it or what it will be used for.”

The pub closed for business on Sunday. “Our customers were gutted,” added Anita.

However, Enterprise Inns has offered Anita and her family the opportunity to take over The Angel at Watlington, which they expect to do in the next few weeks.

Anita was formerly the manager of Lynn’s Maid’s Head where husband Robbie was head chef at the same time.

They left in January 2017 after spending two years there. Michelle previously ran a pub in Sawston, Cambridgeshire.

Enterprise Inns, now known as Ei Group PLC, owns more than 5,000 pubs across Britain.

The company had been contacted for a comment by the Lynn News but had not responded at the time of going to press.