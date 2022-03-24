A couple who run a public house in Lynn will be braving the shave to fundraise for the charity Cancer Research UK.

Neal and Anita Durose are publicans at the White Hart, St James Street, and both of them plan to do their bit for a subject close to their hearts.

Neal will be shaving his beard while Anita will be shaving her head.

The White Hart, St James Street, Lynn (48922444)

He said: "We will be raising money for Cancer Research UK at an evening event on Saturday, April 23.

"In the interval of the band playing there will be two buckets going round and a barber's chair set up.

"Nobody has seen me without a beard in 14 years and my wife Anita will be having her head shaved and it will be done live.

"We are very close to the managers of the Cancer Research UK shop opposite the Nip and Growler in Lynn and this is a subject close to our hearts.

"We are going the extra mile.

"Everybody is at risk of developing some kind of cancer in their lifetime and it has affected people I've been close to. It does not discriminate in any way shape or form."