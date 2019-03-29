Pulling together for King's Lynn's St George's Guildhall

The Shakespeare Guildhall Trust met with sponsors helping them to get the message out that Lynn has Britain’s oldest working theatre.

Tuesday Market Place web design company This Is Fuller has designed bright yellow leaflets that people in West Norfolk will hopefully get very used to seeing in the coming months, describing the many activities the trust is organising to get people in over the threshold.

Also there were other supporters, Steele Media, Your Local Paper and the Lynn News.

Just before the big Shakespeare Festival in Lynn, Shakespeare’s Birthday, St George’s Day Tuesday, April 23, will be a big celebration for the Bard in Lynn, with a special lunch held in his honour at the Riverside Restaurant.

Pictured from left, Gary Bush (YLP), Ivor Rowlands (SGT), Mark Leslie (editor Lynn News), Tim FitzHigham (SGT), Gary Pooley (Steele Media), Amanda Arterton (SGT) and Michael Jaz (This Is Fuller).

MLNF-19MF030122 Picture: MICHAEL FYSH