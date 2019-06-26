Home   News   Article

Pullover roundabout crash causes delays around King's Lynn

By Allister Webb
Published: 18:49, 26 June 2019
 | Updated: 18:50, 26 June 2019

There are long delays in and around Lynn this evening following a collision at one of the area's busiest road junctions.

A lorry and a car are reported to have been involved in the incident near the Pullover roundabout, where the A47 meets the A17.

The incident was reported to emergency crews at around 4.45pm this afternoon and led to long delays for motorists on surrounding routes.

A short time ago, there were still lengthy queues heading westbound on the A47 towards the roundabout.

There have also been delays of up to 30 minutes for drivers attempting to leave the town centre.

Police on the scene of an RTC - Norfolk Police accident sign. (2947411)
