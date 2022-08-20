A Wiggenhall resident who punched a man in the face in a Tesco car park has been fined £46.

Martin Smales (65) knew the victim, Robert Nicholls, magistrates in Lynn were told on Thursday.

It happened at the Gaywood branch at about 4pm on July 7.

Tesco car park in Gaywood (58758227)

Prosecutor Denise Holland said: “Mr Smales walks over and gives a barrage of abuse and is then seen to strike Mr Nicholls to the face.

“On the CCTV it’s seen that Mr Nicholls tried to back away.”

The victim said in a statement: “I was walking backwards and he was still throwing punches.

“Tesco was busy and at no point did I want any confrontation.”

Smales, of Mill Road, pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

Solicitor George Sorrell said his client thought poorly of the victim and the man to whom he was speaking in the supermarket car park.

“He did go up to speak to them. His memory of the event is that the victim did strike him first,” Mr Sorrell added.

“[The defendant] had several opportunities to move away but instead he dealt him a single blow.”

Smales was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to Mr Nicholls plus £18 victim surcharge.