Children from schools across the borough took to the stage as part of the annual Schools Make Music event.

On Tuesday, March 19, families and friends packed into Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange to watch the 200 children from eight different schools perform.

Youngsters aged five and above went on stage and showcased their musical talents - including singing, playing keyboards, ukuleles, recorders and drums.

The night of music was concluded by a full choir of all the children accompanied by Springwood High School’s concert band.

Children from Holly Meadows Primary School in Pott Row, North Wootton Academy, South Wootton Junior School, Lynn’s Greenpark Academy, Ashwicken Primary School, Smithdon High School in Hunstanton and St Clement’s High School in Terrington St Clement all took part.

The annual event was organised by Lynn’s Trinity Rotary Club, with teachers reporting that pupils enjoyed taking part - especially when they joined together to sing with Springwood’s concert band.

Adrian Parker, Trinity Rotary Club’s organiser for the concert, said: “There has been a lot of hard work by children and teachers so that they could put on a good show in front of their families and friends.

“Children gain appreciation of music and singing and working together. They learn a lot from this and gain confidence.

“The atmosphere in the Corn Exchange was brilliant with lots of singing and clapping by the audience.”

John Hodson, president of Trinity Rotary Club, added: “The club wants to thank Derek Oldfield and Richard Stanley, the show directors, for their tremendous help in setting up and running the concert.

“I also thank Rotarians and everyone who helped on the night with a special mention for Adrian Parker who pulls the whole thing together.

“The full house was fantastic and the support of families and friends in the audience was much appreciated applauding and cheering every school act.”

The Trinity Rotary Club always welcomes new members. If you are interested in joining, contact secretary Malcolm Wood on 07710 762588 or visit the club’s website.

