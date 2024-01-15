Primary school children gathered with Rotarians as they planted 13 trees in South Wootton.

Pupils from North Wootton Primary School, along with Lynn Priory Rotary Club, planted the trees to replace ones that had died nearby.

Nine of the trees will form a small copse on the land next to Wootton Park. These were donated to South Wootton Parish Council by Hopkins Homes in association with their nearby development.

Volunteers helped plant the trees

The trees were funded by a grant from the Tree Council through its Branching Out Fund.

James Grimsby, head teacher of North Wootton Primary School, said: “I’m delighted that the children have been able to help with this project.

“It gives them a chance to acquire new skills and contribute to their community. By helping to plant and maintain the trees, they learn to take pride in their neighbourhood.”

Pupils and rotarians worked together to plant the trees

Richard High of Priory Rotary Club added: “The team of volunteers enjoyed planting the trees and we hope they will make a positive contribution to the environment in the years to come.

Pupils getting to work planting the trees in South Wootton

“We are very grateful for the grant from the Tree Council and pleased that we have been able to work with the Parish Council to make this happen. We also greatly appreciate the help of children from the nearby North Wootton School.”