West Norfolk primary schoolchildren were involved a wreath laying service in Lynn to mark the 40th anniversary of the ending of the Falklands War on Tuesday.

West Norfolk Council held a public service of commemoration in Tower Gardens exactly 40 years since the end of the conflict with Argentina.

At 11am Mayor’s Chaplain and Parish Priest of All Saints Church, Rev Canon Father Adrian Ling, led a service of commemoration followed by the laying of wreaths by the mayor and Royal British Legion.

Wreath laying to mark the 40th anniversary of the ending of the Falklands War: local pupils. MLNF-22AF05374

Borough mayor, Cllr Lesley Bambridge, said: "One thing I thought was brilliant was there were a lot of children from schools.

"They read the first lesson and it was broken up into into five speakers from different schools.

"Attending were primary schools from Snettisham, Heacham, Walpole Cross Keys, West Lynn and Clenchwarton, all part of West Norfolk Academies Trust, plus Howard Junior.

Wreath laying to mark the 40th anniversary of the ending of the Falklands War. Mayor of Lynn Lesley Bambridge. MLNF-22AF05371

"It's important that the younger generation know about these things – we're all getting older.

"Someone spoke who had served in the Falklands, I think he served on one of the ships, which I thought was quite moving.

"It's important we remember and say thanks. As an individual, I've been to these sorts of services and there was a big turnout."

Wreath laying to mark the 40th anniversary of the ending of the Falkland Wars. MLNF-22AF05369

She had earlier said: “The Falklands War lasted 74 days and cost the lives of over 900 British and Argentinian servicemen. It is right to remember them on the 40th anniversary of the end of the conflict.

Wreath laying to mark the 40th anniversary of the ending of the Falklands War. MLNF-22AF05370

Wreath laying to mark the 40th anniversary of the ending of the Falklands War. MLNF-22AF05372

Wreath laying to mark the 40th anniversary of the ending of the Falklands War. Mayor of Lynn Lesley Bambridge. MLNF-22AF05373

Wreath laying to mark the 40th anniversary of the ending of the Falklands War. MLNF-22AF05375

Wreath laying to mark the 40th anniversary of the ending of the Falklands War. MLNF-22AF05377

Wreath laying to mark the 40th anniversary of the ending of the Falklands War. MLNF-22AF05378

Wreath laying to mark the 40th anniversary of the ending of the Falklands War. MLNF-22AF05380

Wreath laying to mark the 40th anniversary of the ending of the Falklands War. MLNF-22AF05381

Wreath laying to mark the 40th anniversary of the ending of the Falklands War. MLNF-22AF05382

Wreath laying to mark the 40th anniversary of the ending of the Falklands War. MLNF-22AF05383

Wreath laying to mark the 40th anniversary of the ending of the Falklands War. MLNF-22AF05384

“30,000 sailors, marines, soldiers, airmen and merchant mariners served during the war, we have some that work for the borough council.

“I’m grateful for the support given by the Royal British Legion, the borough council public open space team who have marked this milestone with a floral badge bed in Tower Gardens and our Civics team for organising it.”