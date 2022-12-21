There were Christmas biscuits, decorations, party games and even some elves when Gaywood Primary School celebrated the festive season.

Children at the school, which is a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, swapped their uniforms for Christmas jumpers and spent the last day of term on Friday enjoying a host of winter and Christmas-themed activities.

Head teacher Neil Mindham said: “For the last day of each half term, we collapse the curriculum and spend the whole day taking part in enrichment activities.

Christmas fun at Gaywood Primary School. Photo: IAN BURT

“Last half term the children took part in activities focused around the theme of autumn – this half term we were focusing on winter/Christmas.”

The school’s Early Year Foundation Stage children made their own Christmas biscuits, hats, tree decorations and cards in the morning, then enjoyed a Christmas party in the afternoon, complete with refreshments and games.

Meanwhile, the Year 1 and 2 pupils became elves for the day, writing elf diary entries and making tree decorations and reindeer food, before relaxing in front of a Christmas film.

