Examiners at the Norfolk Music Festival in Norwich were singing the praises of Lynn’s Greyfriars Academy pupils who came out top.

The festival is a showcase for any type of instrument or singing, from school choirs to rock bands.

Janet Moyle, deputy head, said: “At the event, Greyfriars Academy came out top.

Greyfriars Academy attended the Norfolk Music Festival. Janet Moyle, deputy head, pictured at back

“ Our grading was outstanding, an exceptional performance, artistically and technically.

“The adjudicator wrote ‘really impressive, loads of variety, delightful choreography and dancing.’ Thanks to our talented, inspirational music teacher, Jessica Berners.”