Walpole Cross Keys, West Lynn and Clenchwarton Primary Schools don yellow for Mental Health Awareness Day

By Lucy Carter
Published: 11:02, 21 October 2025

Everything yellow, from princesses and Minions to Pudsey Bear and Winnie the Pooh could be found at a group of West Norfolk primary schools last week.

Staff and children at Walpole Cross Keys, West Lynn and Clenchwarton primaries were in every shade of yellow to raise awareness of the Young Minds charity behind the Hello Yellow mental health awareness day.

At West Lynn there were some tasty yellow cookies to enjoy, and at Clenchwarton, Winnie the Pooh could be found alongside football fans sporting Canary shirts for Norwich City.

Staff and pupils from Walpole Cross Keys wore yellow for Mental Health Awareness Day. All pictures taken by Ian Burt/ Barking Dog Media
All the schools are members of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

“It was great to see so many children supporting the charity,” said Billy Overton, assistant head at Walpole Cross Keys.

Under the Hello Yellow slogan, the annual event is designed to focus on the Young Minds charity, which raises awareness of young people’s mental health. It is a global event and was first held in 1992.

Pupils enjoyed wearing yellow for Mental Health Awareness Day
Young Minds campaigns to ensure young people who need support with their mental health receive timely intervention and care.

According to the charity, there was a 10% increase in referrals to emergency mental health care for children and young people between 2023 and 2024.

Having fun while wearing yellow
Students enjoyed dressing in yellow on the day
Students wore bright yellow clothing on the day
Having fun in yellow
Staff and students enjoyed the day
One staff member even dressed up as Winnie the Pooh!
Styling yellow for Mental Health Awareness Day
Plenty of yellow football shirts were worn on the day
Pupils all joined in wearing yellow for Mental Health Awareness Day
Staff and pupils joined in during the nation awareness day
Pupils wore yellow at Walpole Cross Keys Primary School
