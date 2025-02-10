Dozens of young musicians have showcased their talents as they joined together at a Lynn secondary school.

More than 90 children joined the event, which was organised by the West Norfolk Academies Trust (WNAT) as part of its Musical Instrument Tuition Initiative (MITI), and hosted by WNAT member Springwood High School.

Participating schools included Gaywood Primary, which also belongs to WNAT, along with Lynn’s St Martha’s, Fairstead Primary, Flitcham Primary, and Holly Meadows School in Pott Row.

Budding musicians from across West Norfolk came together to share their love of music-making, and showcase their talents, at Lynn's Springwood High School. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

Pupils were divided into two groups to rehearse, before performing to an audience of parents.

“We were thrilled to have 91 students from feeder primary schools attending,” said WNAT peripatetic - meaning someone who works in more than one school - music lead Benjamin Howell, who organised the workshop with the Trust’s director of music, Robin Norman.

“These students were from Years 4, 5 and 6.

“The students broke off into two groups - the wind band and the string orchestra. Wind band instruments included flutes, trumpets, and trombones. String orchestra instruments included violins and cellos.”

Supported by the MITI peripatetic team of Eddie Seales, Helen Johnson, David Maddison, and Jenny Sargent, the workshops take place termly at Springwood.

“These events are a wonderful opportunity for primary students to come together at the Music Centre of Lynn, which is recognised as the hub for music in West Norfolk,” added Mr Howell.

“The workshop allows students to collaborate and socialise with peers who share their musical interests, develop their skills in music reading, creativity, and performance techniques, and build confidence through a performance that showcases their hard work.”

The next MITI event is due to take place later in the month at Marshland High School in West Walton - another WNAT school.

“We aim to inspire and encourage young musicians, while fostering camaraderie and teamwork,” added Mr Howell.

Reporting by Cara Fiore