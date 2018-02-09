Pupils + fundraising = charity cash

Youngsters at two West Norfolk schools made fundraising count last Friday when they took part in the NSPCC’s Number Day.

Children from Ten Mile Bank and Hilgay Riverside Academies celebrated the day with maths-inspired non-uniform, including onesies and tutus.

The pupils across the two schools participated in numeracy activities throughout the day.

The schools raised about £80 for the children’s charity.

A spokeswoman for the two academies said: “The children enjoyed working together on fun number-based challenges.”

Photo: supplied.