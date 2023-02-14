Primary school youngsters across 11 schools in Lynn have received dictionaries as gifts, including those at St Martha’s Catholic Primary School.

Members of Priory Rotary have been distributing the books as part of their project Dictionaries 4 Life.

The project supplies illustrated dictionaries to Rotary clubs to donate to local primary school children.

More than a million books have been donated to date as part of their commitment to helping with the education of young children.

Priory Rotary took part by donating Illustrated English Dictionaries to Year 4 students in 11 primary schools in the Lynn area.

Rotarians Andy Roberts and John Leonard, pictured, presented the dictionaries to some of the pupils at St Martha’s Catholic Primary School.

Head teacher Rachel Edwards thanked the Rotary members and offered to support the club in its future projects where possible. The dictionary project is now in its 14th year and is supported by the International Rotary.

Its aim is to promote literacy and help children develop their understanding of the English language.

The Rotary’s description of the project states: “ One of the most positive aspects of being able to use a dictionary is that it helps to develop autonomy and confidence in the learner. The dictionary has a space for the child’s name on the inside cover.”