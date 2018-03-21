Pupils in West Norfolk embark on ‘out of this world’ science lesson

Pupils from Sedgeford Primary School got their hands on rare samples of moon rock and meteorites during an out of this world science lesson.

The youngsters have been learning about the universe in a week-long interactive experience of astronomy, and were given an opportunity to touch a piece of space rock and handle genuine meteorites.

Science Federation Day at Sedgeford Primary School with Children from Sedgeford, Brancaster and Docking Schools''Moon Rock and Dust Samples from the Apollo Missions

These samples were supplied by the UK’s Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC), which provides educational packs in a bid to inspire young people into science and complement classroom studies.

STFC’s chief executive officer, Brian Bowsher said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer this unique opportunity to young people. It is not often they will be able to see close-up, and actually touch, such important fragments of science history.

“Samples like these are vital in teaching us more about our solar system, allowing us to turn theories into facts. We hope this experience will encourage the students to take up a career in science.”

The pack includes a 1.2 billion-year-old piece of Mars rock and a 4.3 billion-year-old nickel meteorite.