Students learned some valuable lessons about dental hygiene - and were given supplies to keep their teeth clean.

Funded by her personal grant, borough councillor Alexandra Ware - who represents the Gaywood Clock Ward - presented every pupil at Howard Junior School with a toothbrush, a tube of toothpaste and a brushing chart as part of the school's drive to improve dental healthcare among pupils.

Before the presentation, a video was shown explaining the importance of teeth cleaning and how to go about it.

Councillor Ware and two of the pupils at Howard Junior School

There were audible gasps when a photograph appeared on screen providing examples of the vast range of toothpaste flavours available.

Alas, the enthusiasm turned to dismay when deputy principal Mrs Hopkins had to explain that the video came from America and it was unlikely any of the makes shown would be available in the UK.

A pupil at Howard Junior School

Cllr Ware explained that this was just the start of a journey and more can be done once the new school year starts in September.