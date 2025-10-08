Budding wordsmiths were delighted with a generous presentation of illustrated dictionaries.

The Year 4 class at West Lynn Primary were visited by members of Lynn Rotary Club who presented the children with the books.

“They have been so excited about using the dictionaries, and even spent some of their wet playtime reading them,” said Michelle Ryan, Year 4 teacher at the school, which is part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

Presentation time from Rotarians to Year 4 pupils

“I loved getting my own dictionary,” said one pupil. “We will use them for our writing.”

Another added: “It was really fun and special. I love getting books.”

“The dictionaries will be used in lessons to look up new words and help with improving their writing skills,” said Mrs Ryan adding: “The children will use them in class for Year 4, and then they will be allowed to take them home.”