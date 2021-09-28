Each year the Trinity Rotary Clubs in Lynn give illustrated dictionaries to year four youngsters in all the primary schools in King’s Lynn which they can use for school work and also at home.

Ernie Foreman, president said: “Although we normally present the books to each pupil at the school, with Covid-19 we felt unable to do this at the moment so they have been given to the schools to distribute.

"In most cases we actually label the book with the pupil’s name so it belongs to them to keep and use at school or at home and the rest of the family can also use it.

Year four Howard Junior School pupils use their books at home or at school. (51649087)

"The teachers use it at school as part of their lessons and we are pleased that they find it so helpful with their teaching.”

Bob Foster, chair and organiser, said: “These dictionaries are specially designed for young children. They will help with their reading and they have been demonstrated to improve literacy levels as well as general knowledge.

Year four Howard Junior School pupils with their dictionaries. (51649120)

"Between the three Rotary Clubs in Lynn we give the books to 33 schools and 950 children each year.”

The dictionary has 1,000 illustrations,10,000 entries and 20,000 definitions printed in full colour on 288 pages with the paper from a sustainable forest.

It helps children explore word spellings, meanings and derivations, alphabetical order and abbreviations and helps them to understand them.

The Trinity Rotary club has donated dictionaries for life. (51649114)

It develops independence and confidence in the children which is an important part of education.