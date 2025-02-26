The team at Lynn’s St George’s Guildhall have again hosted King’s Oak Academy’s annual art exhibition in the Shakespeare Barn.

It is the second consecutive year the school has been welcomed to showcase the creativity and talent of its students.

The exhibition featured an array of artwork created by children from Nursery to Year 2, with pieces that demonstrate the breadth of the school’s curriculum.

A pupil proudly displays her work. Pictures: Ian Burt

Themes included vibrant portrayals of traditional tales, the technique of Pointillism and atmospheric images of the Great Fire of London.

“We are thrilled to welcome King’s Oak Academy back for a second year,” said Jane Hamilton, learning and engagement officer at St George’s Guildhall.

“The exhibition not only highlights the individual creativity of the young artists but also celebrates the strong links that the Guildhall has with the local community.”

Tim FitzHigham, the borough council’s cultural officer, added: “We’re in an exciting period of change however, our commitment to the children and young people of West Norfolk stays unchanged.

“It is brilliant that we’re able to host King’s Oak pupils doing fantastic art again for the second year. Providing inspiration, encouragement and a showcase for our brilliant local children is entirely why we are trying so hard to get the Guildhall project to the next level.”

Headteacher Julia Christou said: “Yet another great art exhibition had by the King's Oak children at the wonderful Guildhall.

“The children and parents have loved seeing their beautiful artwork displayed from Nursery through to Year 2.

“This will remain a great opportunity and experience that the children will take with them for the rest of their lives, thank you.”

