Primary School children from Lynn's Eastgate Academy visited a town estate agents to thank them for a generous donation.

The pupils sang carols to staff as a thank you after Russen and Turner donated atlases to the Eastern Multi Academy Trust, of which Eastgate is a part.

The atlases will help support the geography curriculum at Eastgate, plus the academies in North Wootton, Emneth, Southery, Lynn, Upwell and Downham.

Young carol singers from Eastgate Academy (61533066)

Paul Shanks, chief executive of the trust, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Russen and Turner for their kind donation.

"The team there have been great supporters of our academies and were keen to purchase the atlases to help further develop the geographical knowledge of our children. I know that they will make excellent use of this resource.

"It was especially nice that the children of Eastgate Academy were able to visit the offices and sing carols for the staff by way of a thank you.”

The atlases (61533069)

Russen and Turner director John Stewart added: “When we discussed what would be the best Christmas gift for the staff and pupils of local schools, Mr Shanks suggested atlases to further support the geography curriculum. We are so pleased to be able to contribute to this by enabling children to learn about the world today and understand how maps and atlases work.

"It is a real pleasure to continue to work closely with Eastern Multi Academy Trust in maintaining and improving their school buildings to be the best environment they can be for all pupils and staff.”