A social supermarket which opened at South Lynn a year ago has helped thousands of families in its first year.

The Purfleet Pantry based off the Southgate roundabout, marked its first birthday with a party last Friday attended by customers and supporters, including local businesses who support the venture.

The Pantry provides affordable food and furniture to the local community and was opened by The Purfleet Trust to help tackle the cost of living crisis.

From left, Purfleet Pantry manager Karen Mason, Purfleet Trust chief executive Paula Hall, South and West Lynn ward councillor Alexandra Kemp and Deputy Lieutenant of Norfolk, David Goddard.

It has held a number of initiatives throughout the year, including free dental products for children, working in conjunction with local councillor Alexandra Kemp.

The supermarket now helps more than 900 members with baskets on average 38 per cent cheaper than supermarket equivalents.

In its first year, it has supported more than 3,000 people, including more than 260 families with young children.

And more than 10 local businesses and food suppliers continue to support the venture, supplying discounted products.

Pantry manager, Karen Mason, who helped to transform the disused former building into the community supermarket, said: “I was proud to be able to celebrate our birthday with the people who have helped shape our community shop into the success it has become.”

She added: “It was a real pleasure to see so many of our loyal customers and generous local businesses take time out of their busy days to join in the festivities.”