Mud glorious mud - was the order of the day when fundraisers tackled a challenging Tough Mudder event.

The team of staff from The Purfleet Trust in King’s Lynn travelled to Grantham to raise money for the charity’s services supporting people experiencing homelessness in Lynn and West Norfolk.

Chris Clifford, Jason Hall, Kieran Gamble, Jordan Peacock and Asja Popova took on more than 20 obstacles across 10 miles in the grounds of Belvoir Castle battling muddy, wet and cold conditions last Saturday.

Purfleet's Tough Mudder team.

They faced obstacles including a 40-feet net climb, plunged into ice water and mud crawls – using teamwork cross the finish line together.

In total, they raised almost £900 with fundraising still open until the end of the month.

Team member Jordan said: “It was a great atmosphere on the day and it was lovely to see so many people completing the Tough Mudder for their chosen charities.

"I really enjoyed how the event focused on teamwork which team Purfleet put at the heart of every obstacle to make sure we all completed the course together.

"We are so happy to be able to raise such an amazing amount of money for Purfleet's vital services."

The fundraising page can be found at https://gofund.me/07bbd055 and search for tough-mudder 2024 the purfleet trust.