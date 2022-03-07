The Purfleet Trust has confirmed that one of their properties was damaged in a house fire on Raby Avenue in North Lynn on February 23.

The charity helps homeless people in and around Lynn, with accommodation and other needs such as food and shelter.

The service users that were housed by the charity were "thankfully" not in the property at the time and have since been rehoused by Freebridge in temporary accommodation.

Emergency services at the scene of a house fire on Raby Avenue in North Lynn. (55081874)

Purfleet Trust's HR and compliance manager Jordan Peacock said: "Repairs are taking place on the building after the fire, and thankfully the service users were not in the building at the time, they have been re-housed in temporary accommodation."

The fire at Raby Avenue raged on for hours, worrying neighbours and onlookers at the time.

The fire left a family homeless, and a donation page has been set up online. The family were not in the property at the time and no-one has been reported injured.