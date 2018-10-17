The new headquarters of Lynn-based homeless charity the Purfleet Trust have been officially opened, in a move that also marks 25 years of community support.

Pathway House, the new premises housed in the former Red Cross Centre in Austin Fields, was declared open by borough mayor Nick Daubney on Tuesday, who chose the Purfleet Trust as a charity to support during his mayoral year.

Paula Hall, chief executive of the Purfleet Trust, said: “I think both me and my team are overwhelmed by the amount of support we have received over the years.

Opening of the new Purfleet Trust at Austin Fields King's Lynn. Pictured FLtoR Paula Hall (Purfleet Trust) King's Lynn mayor Nick Daubney. Mayoress Cheryl Daubney. Rev John Belfield. The Bishop Of King's Lynn The Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick.

“We know that we only contribute partly to tackling the issue of homelessness.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with such amazing organisations who are equally committed to ending homelessness in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.”

The building has been completely refurbished and equipped in partnership with W H Kerkham Ltd and the Flux family, both of whom are active social investors and partners of the trust.

Pathway House now boasts a computer suite, funded by Hunstanton Lawn Tennis Tournament and Tesco Bags of Help, a purpose-built kitchen, a large communal area, a shower room, laundry facilities and a treatment room, in addition to offices for staff and volunteers.

Mrs Hall added: “Today has been a wonderful day and we are really thankful we have got such clear support.

“We are very pleased to be able to share this day with so many wonderful people and look forward to the services that we will be able to provide in this amazing building.”

Opening of the new Purfleet Trust at Austin Fields King's Lynn.

Mr Daubney, who unveiled a plaque at the premises, said the charity addresses homelessness in many ways, including practical help and emotional support, and makes a “huge difference”.

He added: “We all know we face a huge challenge of homelessness and that’s not going to be solved any time soon but we know those who made this service and facility available, who made it possible, who made it a reality, and those who make it work day-to-day now have the best in physical fabric and resources and can give those best to people we need to serve.”

The charity, which supports around 80 people a day, has now helped more than 10,000 homeless people since it was first established in 1993.