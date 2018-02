Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery which happened in Lynn on Sunday.

Officers say the victim, a woman in her 60s, was walking along Seabank Way at 4.10pm when a man knocked into her causing them both to fall to the floor.

The man then made off towards Newlands Avenue with the woman’s purse.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact Det Con Claire Ranger at Lynn Station on 101.