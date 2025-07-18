If you have an hour or two to spare, why not put your brain to the test at Lynn’s Scrabble Club?

The weekly club takes place at Lynn’s Library every Wednesday starting at 10.30am.

Organisers say that it does not matter if you are a newcomer to the game or not.

Member Viv Ives said: “As well as having a good workout for the brain, we enjoy a social chat. A warm and friendly welcome awaits.”

Tea, coffee and biscuits are provided by the library staff.

A Scrabble club also meets on a Monday at Gaywood Library.