King’s Lynn’s College of West Anglia students fundraise for Children in Need with pyjama day, raffle and hairdressing offer
Published: 15:42, 22 November 2023
Students at Lynn’s College of West Anglia took part in a number of fundraising tasks for Children in Need last week.
The college’s Level 1 hairdressing students offered a shampoo, condition and blow dry, as well as a raffle to gather money for the good cause.
Meanwhile, those undertaking the Level 2 Childcare course wore pyjamas as their way of fundraising.
And childcare students at the Wisbech campus also gathered cash for Children in Need.
A pyjama dress up day, bake sale, name the baby and guess how many sweets in a jar helped them raise £304.87.