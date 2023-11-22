Home   News   Article

King’s Lynn’s College of West Anglia students fundraise for Children in Need with pyjama day, raffle and hairdressing offer

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 15:42, 22 November 2023

Students at Lynn’s College of West Anglia took part in a number of fundraising tasks for Children in Need last week.

The college’s Level 1 hairdressing students offered a shampoo, condition and blow dry, as well as a raffle to gather money for the good cause.

Meanwhile, those undertaking the Level 2 Childcare course wore pyjamas as their way of fundraising.

And childcare students at the Wisbech campus also gathered cash for Children in Need.

A pyjama dress up day, bake sale, name the baby and guess how many sweets in a jar helped them raise £304.87.

