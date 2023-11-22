Students at Lynn’s College of West Anglia took part in a number of fundraising tasks for Children in Need last week.

The college’s Level 1 hairdressing students offered a shampoo, condition and blow dry, as well as a raffle to gather money for the good cause.

Meanwhile, those undertaking the Level 2 Childcare course wore pyjamas as their way of fundraising.

King's Lynn Childcare students fundraising for Children In Need.

CWA Hairdressing students offering hair wash and blow dry to fundraise for Children In Need

And childcare students at the Wisbech campus also gathered cash for Children in Need.

Childcare students and staff at CWA Wisbech Campus fundraising for Children in Need

A pyjama dress up day, bake sale, name the baby and guess how many sweets in a jar helped them raise £304.87.