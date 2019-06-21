QD answers an SOS from the bus that helps revellers

After a six-month power-drought, the YMCA’s SOS bus has been hooked up to the QD store and is now functioning at full capacity.

The bus found itself without an outlet, as the previous long term supplier, Cashino, on Norfolk street, could no longer keep up the supply.

YMCA tried numerous methods of keeping the bus going, including a generator, a feed from street-lighting and getting supplies from local venues.

However, none of the attempts proved successful.

Over the course of the six months that SOS service was without electricity it was operating at an “undesirable” level and was therefore not equipped to provide the young people of Lynn the quality of service that they needed.

Eventually, Norfolk-based business QD stepped in, providing a plug outside and an electricity supply for the foreseeable future.

Nadine Mallet, who is West Norfolk’s localities manager at YMCA said: “The SOS team thought every avenue had been explored until QD’s head office kindly offered to put in an electric supply directly to the outside of their retail store on Norfolk Street and continue to support us by covering our electric use for the future; which as a result has meant the service can fully resume.

SOS van in King's Lynn

“YMCA Norfolk would like to say a massive thanks to QD and all those who have supported us and tried to help during this very challenging time.

“Also, a massive thank you to all the volunteers who continued to work every weekend to provide a service to those within the night-time economy despite these challenges especially through the winter months.”

The service has been running for 10 years in the town centre and is “essential” for residents who enjoy the nightlife of Lynn.

Nadine said: “We have worked hard to reduce the number of A&E visits by taking care of those who’ve had too much to drink, which loosens the strain on the hospital.”

Project Safe Haven is a multi-agency initiative every Friday and Saturday night from 9pm until late within the night-time economy.

This enables the YMCA to offer help and advice to any individual presenting in crisis or needing assistance by giving out condoms, free flip-flops, providing drinks for the homeless and caring for the intoxicated.