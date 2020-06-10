A new device invented by a team including two critical care consultants at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital to make regional anaesthetics safer has been launched in the USA.

SAFIRA (Safer Injection for Regional Anaesthesia) has a unique safety feature that reduces the risk of nerve damage by preventing anaesthetic being injected at pressures which are too high.

Four NHS medics, including the QEH’s Critical Care Consultants Peter Young and John Gibson are behind the innovation, which is now licensed through QEH to medical device company Medovate.