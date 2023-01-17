MP's James Wild's weekly column

With the return of Parliament on Monday, I took the first opportunity of the year to make the compelling case once again for QEH to be selected as one of the new hospital schemes.

I was responding to the announcement of an extra £250 million the government has prioritised to speed up the discharge of patients from hospitals.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) Home for Christmas campaign

This funding will help reduce the extreme pressure the NHS is currently under – as an example there are 5,100 people in hospital with flu compared to 50 this time last year.

Overall, there are 13,000 people in hospital who are fit to be discharged and the additional funding will enable people to leave hospital sooner.

Norfolk and Waveney NHS was allocated £11 million in a previous funding round to help tackle this problem. But there are still over 100 patients in QEH who do not need to be there.

James Wild at Westminster Hall

The point I made to the Health Secretary was that pressures staff are facing underlines the importance of long-term investment in hospitals designed with modern care pathways and the capacity to deliver better care and the compelling case for a new QEH to do just that.

In response Steve Barclay emphasised the importance he places on resolving the RAAC plank issues. He said that the Department of Health is working on the solution with the Treasury and he hopes to provide an update shortly.

Having raised QEH in the House of Commons, I then took the opportunity of a breakfast meeting with the Prime Minister on Tuesday to once again underline the urgency of the issue and need for a decision. Given the immensely frustrating delays so far, people will understandably be sceptical until we get a decision. My pledge is to keep campaigning for the hospital patients and staff need.

But it is utterly bizarre to claim, as I’ve seen suggested, a decision will somehow be linked to local elections and if Conservatives do badly we are more likely to get a positive decision. It is a Conservative government that is committed to building 40 new hospitals and I’m working with other MPs, council leader Stuart Dark, other councillors, and local people to get the new hospital. The strength of the campaign is that it is backed by people regardless of their political views and it is disappointing to see efforts to weaken that.

In recent weeks, strikes have caused major disruption. Of course, people have the right to strike, however, this freedom has to be balanced with a duty the government has to the public to ensure their safety, protect access to vital public services, and help them go about their daily lives. Countries including France and Spain already have laws requiring a safe minimum level of vital services during strikes. At the general election we pledged similar rules. Legislation published this week will ensure a basic level of service in some of the most crucial sectors – which could include healthcare, rail, fire, and border security.

I welcome the government’s invitation to unions to discuss what is fair and affordable in public sector pay settlements for 2023-24 as agreed settlements are the best way forward. But in the face of industrial action, it is important to protect the public.