QEH patient joins coronavirus treatment trial

A coronavirus patient at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has become its first to take part in trials of potential treatments for the infection.

Officials at the Gayton Road site have today welcomed the chance to take part in the national project.

So far, a total of 71 patients have tested positive for Covid-19. Of those, 12 of them have died, but 15 have been discharged.

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk hit 100 (32692315)

The current research is looking into whether drugs which are commonly used to treat HIV, anti-malaria treatments and some steroids could tackle the virus.

Dr Antonia Hardcastle, the hospital's research lead, said: “This is a really important trial, and I am glad we are in the position to offer these novel therapies to our patients in West Norfolk.”

Research nurse Zoe Coton added: “On behalf of the team, we would like to thank everyone for their support in setting up and recruiting our first patient to this ground-breaking trial.”

